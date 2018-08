INHUMANITY TIE-IN!

• It”s the leadership challenge you”ve been waiting for! Luke vs The Superior Spider-Man – with She-Hulk arbitrating! As in “arbitrating” a robot”s head off! Extreme physical discourtesy the way you crave it, True Believer!

• Meanwhile, there”s something very rotten in the fallen city of Attilan – and it”s shambling towards the Mighty Avengers!

• Plus! WHO are the Deathwalkers? Does Ronin know? Wait, hang on, he”s DEAD?