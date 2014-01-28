Preview: Mighty Avengers #7

and 01.28.14 5 years ago

This February, the White Tiger unleashes her inner beast in MIGHTY AVENGERS #7 – from rising star writer Al Ewing and critically acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti! For years, Ava Ayala has shouldered a tragic loss — her parents and brother, the original White Tiger, were butchered at the hands of militia leader Gideon Mace. Now a member of the Mighty Avengers, Ava honors her noble family legacy by protecting the world as the new White Tiger. But when Gideon Mace reappears, White Tiger will hunts for vengeance! Channeling the power of an ancient god of fear and bloodlust, she seeks to end Mace”s reign of terror once and for all! But will she lose her soul in the process? The hunt is on – and the quest for vengeance begins this February in MIGHTY AVENGERS #7!

TAGSal ewingFrank DArmatagreg landJay LeistenMarvel ComicsMighty AvengersValerio Schitti

