Preview: Moon Knight #1

and 02.28.14 4 years ago

Marc Spector is Moon Knight!…Or is he? It”s hard to tell these days, especially when New York”s wildest vigilante protects the street with two-fisted justice and three-that”s right, count ’em-different personalities! But even with the mystical force of Khonshu fueling his crusade, how does the night”s greatest detective save a city that”s as twisted as he is? The road to victory is going to hurt. A lot. Marvel”s most mind-bending adventure begins NOW as Moon Knight sleuths his way to the rotten core of New York”s most bizarre mysteries!

TAGSAdi Granovbill sienkiewiczDECLAN SHALVEYKatie CookMarvel ComicsMoon KnightSKOTTIE YOUNGWarren Ellis

