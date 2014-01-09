Preview: Ms. Marvel #1

and 01.09.14 5 years ago

via Wired The legend has returned!

Marvel Comics presents the all-new MS. MARVEL, the ground breaking heroine that has become an international sensation! Kamala Khan is just an ordinary girl from Jersey City–until she is suddenly empowered with extraordinary gifts. But who truly is the all-new Ms. Marvel? Teenager? Muslim? Inhuman? Find out as she takes the Marvel Universe by storm, and prepare for an epic tale that will be remembered by generations to come. History in the making is NOW!

TAGSadrian alphonaG. Willow WilsonMarvel ComicsMs. MarvelSARA PICHELLI

