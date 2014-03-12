Preview: Nightcrawler #1

When Nightcrawler sacrificed his life to protect mutantkind, a hole was left in the X-Men”s ranks that has never been filled. With his recent resurrection in the pages of Amazing X-Men, Kurt Wagner has returned to a world far different from the one he left behind. Charles Xavier is dead. Scott Summers is on the run. Even Wolverine, his closest friend, has changed, becoming the headmaster of the Jean Grey School for Higher Learning. And though a deep schism divides the X-Men, Kurt Wagner isn”t going to waste one minute of his new lease on life.

Now, Nightcrawler is hitting the road, eager to right some wrongs and help safeguard the future of mutantkind. And he”s going to do it the only way he knows how: swashbuckling, lady-charming, and of course BAMFing!