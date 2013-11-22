Preview: Nova #100

and 11.22.13 5 years ago

100TH ISSUE ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL! Big changes for Sam Alexander in this supersonic supersized 100th issue! Guest staring the new New Warriors! And as if that”s not enough new, you also get a whole bonus story from new regular Nova writer Gerry Duggan!

TAGScarlo barberiDan GreenDAVE STEWARTdavid lopezed mcguinnessEdgar DelgadoJG JonesJohn KaliszJohn Livesaymarte graciaMarvel ComicsNovaPhil JimenesSal Buscematerry PallotZEB WELLS

