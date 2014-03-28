Preview: Original Sin

This April, the biggest Marvel Universe series of the year kicks off in ORIGINAL SIN #0 – from Eisner Award-Winning writer Mark Waid and blockbuster artist Jim Cheung!

Who shot the Watcher? And who now holds the deepest, darkest secrets of the Marvel Universe? All will be answered in Original Sin! But first – who is the Watcher? That”s what Nova is wondering after his latest brush with the moon-dwelling enigma he”s encountered before!

Join Nova as he uncovers a startling secret that will have a profound effect on the young hero, as well as prime the pump for the most cataclysmic event in Marvel history! The marquee comics event of the year kicks off this April in ORIGINAL SIN #0!