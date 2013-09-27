Preview: Savage Wolverine #10

#Wolverine
09.27.13

• Part 2 of a futuristic sci-fi Wolverine adventure from fan-favorite writer/artist Jock!
• Logan has managed to survive so far on the alien planet he”s been forced to call home.
• But now, a mysterious child has arrived on the planet with a single-minded mission – to kill Wolverine!
• When the truth of the child”s past – and its connections to Logan”s own – is revealed, Logan will have more than mere survival on his mind!

