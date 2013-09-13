Preview: Savage Wolverine #8

#Wolverine
and 09.13.13 5 years ago

Wolverine and Elektra in a climactic battle against the Kingpin! Who will win? Who will lose? Who will get stabbed by something sharp and pointy? It’s the stunning conclusion of Zeb Wells’ and Joe Mad’s epic tale of ninjas, blades, and sweet revenge!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine
TAGSElektrajoe madureiraMarvel ComicsPeter Steigerwaldsavage wolverineWOLVERINEZEB WELLS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP