Wolverine and Elektra in a climactic battle against the Kingpin! Who will win? Who will lose? Who will get stabbed by something sharp and pointy? It’s the stunning conclusion of Zeb Wells’ and Joe Mad’s epic tale of ninjas, blades, and sweet revenge!
Preview: Savage Wolverine #8
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.13.13 5 years ago
