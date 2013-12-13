LAST DEVASTATING ISSUE! • It”s over. Kaine did his best to be a hero. He failed. • What about Houston?! Who lives? Who dies? Is there a place for the Scarlet Spider in this world? The answers will surprise you. • Two years and 25 issues have led to THIS! Guest starring: MEXICO!
Preview: Scarlet Spider #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.13.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With