Preview: Scarlet Spider #25

and 12.13.13 5 years ago

LAST DEVASTATING ISSUE! • It”s over. Kaine did his best to be a hero. He failed. • What about Houston?! Who lives? Who dies? Is there a place for the Scarlet Spider in this world? The answers will surprise you. • Two years and 25 issues have led to THIS! Guest starring: MEXICO!

Chris Yost, David Baldeon, Edgar Delgado, Marvel Comics, ryan stegman, Scarlet Spider

