Preview: Shadowman #10

and 08.21.13 5 years ago

Long ago, in the antebellum South, Master Darque”s evil spawned the one thing that could stop him: the Shadowman. Discover how the Darques” depravity has intertwined with Shadowman for more than a century and the betrayal that forged them both in this special standalone bookend to Shadowman”s first year in the Valiant Universe.

From the bloodied battlefields of Gettysburg to the darkest corners of the Deadside, Harvey Award-nominated writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode) and an all-star cast of comics talent expand the origin saga that Bloody Disgusting calls “simply flawless” on September 4th, only in Shadowman #10!

TAGSAndrea CuneoCarmen NunezDiego Bernardjustin jordanLewis Larosamico suayanshadowmanvaliant entertainment

