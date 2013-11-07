Preview: Spawn #237

COGLIOSTRO RETURNS!!! But is it too late to save Jim Downing from his fate? Al Simmons’ old mentor returns to guide Jim in his journey to control the vast powers that haunt him. But Cog has already betrayed one Spawn. Is he sinister enough to do it again, or is there more to his motivations than simple greed? The lessons that will shape Jim’s future BEGIN HERE! Secrets that rest at the very core of the Spawn mythos are set to be revealed!