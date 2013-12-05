Preview: Spawn #238

A HISTORY OF WAR-AND THE ORIGIN OF THE DEAD ZONE!

Jim’s struggle to control his new life is put into perspective as Cogliostro reveals the secrets of the Dead Zone. From the temptations of Eden to the wars of today, the whole of human history has been tainted with conflict. While Cogliostro’s motives may not be clear, his first lesson for Jim just may change his life…and alter the course of Heaven and Hell’s eternal war… FOREVER!!!