The adventures of Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew continue in an all-new adventure that follows the events of the hit film STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS and the new STAR TREK video game! A classic enemy returns in this story overseen by STAR TREK writer/producer Roberto Orci. Beware… THE GORN!
Preview: Star Trek #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.16.13 5 years ago
