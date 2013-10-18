Preview: Superior Carnage #4

and 10.18.13 5 years ago

• It”s the moment you”ve been waiting for! SUPERIOR CARNAGE vs SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN with enough blood and bluster to rival Sunday nights on HBO.
• KEVIN SHINICK (Avenging Spider-Man) and STEPHEN SEGOVIA (X-Treme X-men) will never have a career in politics after what they”ve done to the mayor”s office.

TAGScarnageclayton crainKEVIN SHINICKMarvel ComicsStephen SegoviaSuperior Carnage

