DARKEST HOURS Part 3 of 4: “Complications” • The birth of a new Goblin! The return of Cardiac! MJ”s greatest fear! • And the one question everyone will be asking: “Who is THE SUPERIOR VENOM?!” • Good luck, Superior Spider-Man! You”re gonna need it!
Preview: Superior Spider-Man #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.13.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Spiderman
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With