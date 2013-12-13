Preview: Superior Spider-Man #24

#Spiderman
and 12.13.13 5 years ago

DARKEST HOURS Part 3 of 4: “Complications” • The birth of a new Goblin! The return of Cardiac! MJ”s greatest fear! • And the one question everyone will be asking: “Who is THE SUPERIOR VENOM?!” • Good luck, Superior Spider-Man! You”re gonna need it!

TOPICS#Spiderman
TAGSchristos gageDan SlottFrank Martinhumberto ramosMarvel ComicsSPIDERMANsuperior spidermanVictor Olazaba

