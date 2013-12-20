Preview: “Superior Spider-Man” #25

and 12.20.13 5 years ago

This January, the Superior Spider-Man reaches his landmark 25th issue – but will it be his last?! From all-star creators Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Humberto Ramos comes the shocking conclusion of Darkest Hours! For years, the symbiote has tried to return to its original host – and now it finally has! Peter Parker was strong enough to overcome the symbiote”s dark grasp – but is Otto Octavius? The Superior Spider-Man is no more. There is only…the Superior Venom!! It”s all been leading to this! As the Superior Venom battles the Avengers – the Goblin King”s final pieces fall into place. And seeds sown here bear bitter fruit in the upcoming Goblin Nation arc! Not everyone will make it to issue #26. You cannot afford to miss the utterly shocking SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #25!

Around The Web

TAGSchristos gageDan Slotthumberto ramosJG JonesMarvel Comicssuperior spidermanVictor Olazaba

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP