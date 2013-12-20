Preview: “Superior Spider-Man” #25

This January, the Superior Spider-Man reaches his landmark 25th issue – but will it be his last?! From all-star creators Dan Slott, Christos Gage, and Humberto Ramos comes the shocking conclusion of Darkest Hours! For years, the symbiote has tried to return to its original host – and now it finally has! Peter Parker was strong enough to overcome the symbiote”s dark grasp – but is Otto Octavius? The Superior Spider-Man is no more. There is only…the Superior Venom!! It”s all been leading to this! As the Superior Venom battles the Avengers – the Goblin King”s final pieces fall into place. And seeds sown here bear bitter fruit in the upcoming Goblin Nation arc! Not everyone will make it to issue #26. You cannot afford to miss the utterly shocking SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #25!