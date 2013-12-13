• After the events of the Superior Six, the Superior Spider-Man faces off with an even deadlier foe: SELF-DOUBT. • Has the Superior Spider-Man been humbled? How can he come back from this? • With the help of a guest-star even more arrogant than Spider-Man… THE SUB-MARINER!
Preview: Superior Spider-Man Team-Up #8
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.13.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With