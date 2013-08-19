The plant-astic villain SNAKEWEED returns! With the entire city in jeopardy, the Turtles will have to split up and race against the clock! Only some quick thinking from our favorite brothers will save the day this time!
Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles New Animated Adventures #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.19.13 5 years ago
