Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles New Animated Adventures #2

#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
and 08.19.13 5 years ago

The plant-astic villain SNAKEWEED returns! With the entire city in jeopardy, the Turtles will have to split up and race against the clock! Only some quick thinking from our favorite brothers will save the day this time!

TOPICS#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TAGSDario BrizuelaHeather BreckelIDWKenny ByerlyNINJA TURTLESShawn LeeTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

