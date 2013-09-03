The Shadow pursues his crusade against crime, and Margo Lane struggles to fit into Lamont Cranston”s mysterious world. Meanwhile, Big Gun Massaretti”s senseless gang war disrupts the mobs of New York, prompting a daring heist that draws the Master of Men like a moth to flame. And finally, an intrepid reporter relentlessly pursues The Shadow”s secrets, closing in!
Preview: The Shadow: Year One #5
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.03.13 5 years ago
