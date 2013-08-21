Preview: The Star Wars #1

Before Star Wars, there was The Star Wars! This is the authorized adaptation of George Lucas”s rough-draft screenplay of what would eventually become a motion picture that would change the world. Annikin Starkiller is the hero . . . Luke Skywalker is a wizened Jedi general . . . Han Solo is a big green alien . . . and the Sith . . . Well, the Sith are still the bad guys. High adventure and derring-do from longer ago, in a galaxy even further away!