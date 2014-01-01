Preview: The Twilight Zone #1

and 01.01.14 5 years ago

The Twilight Zone, Issue One: Trevor Richmond is a Wall Street investor who embezzled millions and is about to tank the economy. Again. Desperate to avoid the consequences for his actions, he goes to Expedited Services, Inc., which offers to help him disappear and enjoy a life of leisure in a new life. But what exactly is this new life, how much is freedom worth, and what happens to the old life when someone else shows up to claim it? This is the first installment of three interlocking stories that will push the boundaries of The Twilight Zone into new and uncharted territory, a journey that will travel into the past and the future, into murder and revenge and the sunrise of nuclear Armageddon. From J. Michael Straczynski, Hugo-winning creator of Babylon 5, Thor, Changeling, and World War Z as well, as the 1988 Twilight Zone.

TAGSdynamite entertainmentFRANCESCO FRANCAVILLAGuiu VillanovaJ. Michael StraczynskiThe Twilight Zone

