Preview: The X-Files: Conspiracy: TMNT #1

and 02.18.14 4 years ago

The Turtles are doing their best to avoid trouble in Northampton. Unfortunately, trouble finds them in the form of the Lone Gunmen! The fate of the world depends on the Gunmen getting the reclusive Turtles” help. Add in an undead menace and things are going to get downright dangerous!

