• Join Thor, Sif, the Warriors Three – and even that sneaky trickster Loki – on an all-new, all-Asgardian adventure!
• What deep-buried secrets will the Crown of Fools reveal about Thor”s allies-and can the god of thunder resist his own temptations to free his friends?
•Plus: Also reprinting the first appearance of Malekith the Accursed!
Preview: Thor: The Crown of Fools #1
