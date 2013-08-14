The Spotlight falls on Orion Pax, Thundercracker, Megatron, Bumblebee, Trailcutter, and Hoist in this collection of six individual stories that explain an important moment in each character’s life. From the distant past to current events each story adds to Cybertronian lore.
Preview: Transformers: Dark Prelude TPB
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.14.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With