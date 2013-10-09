SHOCKPOINT! In the wastelands of CYBERTRON, SHOCKWAVE makes his move-and SOUNDWAVE and the DECEPTICONS step up to stop him! While the battle of the century rocks the ancient ruins of the Crystal City, dig back into the history of these titanic rivals!
Preview: Transformers: Robots in Disguise #21
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.09.13 5 years ago
