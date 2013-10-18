Preview: Uncanny Avengers #13

Ragnarök is now!

• Against his masters” orders a deranged and vengeful Sentry kills an Uncanny Avenger! No hoax, no dream and only the first casualty of many!

• To allow reinforcements from other eras The Wasp must find and destroy the Twins Tachyon transmitter, but first she”ll have to defeat The Grim Reaper.

• Scarlet Witch makes an impossible choice that will define her forever.

• Sunfire and Rogue, alone without back up, must defeat the combined might of both Apocalypse Twins or watch the end of our world!