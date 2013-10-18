Preview: Uncanny Avengers #13

and 10.18.13 5 years ago

Ragnarök is now!
• Against his masters” orders a deranged and vengeful Sentry kills an Uncanny Avenger! No hoax, no dream and only the first casualty of many!
• To allow reinforcements from other eras The Wasp must find and destroy the Twins Tachyon transmitter, but first she”ll have to defeat The Grim Reaper.
• Scarlet Witch makes an impossible choice that will define her forever.
• Sunfire and Rogue, alone without back up, must defeat the combined might of both Apocalypse Twins or watch the end of our world!

TAGSdaniel acunaJOHN CASSADAYLaura MartinMarvel Comicsrick remenderUncanny Avengers

