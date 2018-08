Preview: Uncanny Avengers #14

Ragnarök STARTS NOW!

LEGENDARY ARTIST STEVE MCNIVEN (CIVIL WAR, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) JOINS RICK REMENDER (CAPTAIN AMERICA, UNCANNY X-FORCE) IN SHAKING THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TO ITS CORE!

How many Avengers must die to stop the Apocalypse Twins?!

Wolverine fails mankind. Daken has his revenge.

Wanda confesses her true love. Grim Reaper has his revenge.

A heart-wrenching and desperate tale of betrayal, love, revenge and sacrifice.