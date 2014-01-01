Preview: Uncanny Avengers #16

and 01.01.14 5 years ago

Today, Marvel is pleased to present your first look at UNCANNY AVENGERS #16 – from rock star creators Rick Remender and Steve McNiven! Mutants are disappearing all over the world – transported to into the clutches of the Apocalypse Twins by the Scarlet Witch”s last desperate act. Now, with no time to mourn the fallen, the remaining heroes of Earth must rally to stop the unimaginable horror the Apocalypse Twins have unleashed and save humanity and mutantkind alike! And there is one who will not kneel before would-be conquerors…vengeful and feral after the death of his teammates, Thor is a mad god out for blood – and he has his sights set on Uriel! It”s the God of Thunder vs. the Angel of Apocalypse as these two titans come to Earth-shattering blows! Plus, in order to stop the Twins, the Wasp must do something that will curse her evermore! Can the Earth be saved? Or is it too late? Find out as the epic Ragnarok Now continues in UNCANNY AVENGERS #16!

Around The Web

TAGSMarvel Comicsrick remenderSteve McNivenUncanny Avengers

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP