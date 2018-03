PART ONE OF KILLABLE!

• It all starts here, the biggest Wolverine event in years!

• Wolverine thinks a cure has been found…but it”s in Wakanda, where he”s not exactly a welcome guest!

• Meanwhile, Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. are working on even bigger problems that Wolverine might have caused.

• Guest-starring Storm and Black Panther!