Even if Wolverine can survive another encounter with his silver-clad nemesis-on board a speeding train, no less-can he still escape Japan before the noose around his neck tightens? Find out today by downloading one of the hottest digital comics series” available!
Preview: Wolverine: Japan’s Most Wanted #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.15.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Wolverine
