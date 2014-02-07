Almost every sovereign state in the Marvel Universe makes use of sanctioned superhumans to protect national interests and pursue a covert agenda. The United States has the Secret Avengers. The United Kingdom has MI13. And mutantkind has X-FORCE. In this dirty, secret, no-holds-barred, deadly game of superhuman black ops, veteran X-Man Cable and his team will spy, torture, and kill to ensure that the mutant race not only has a place in the world…but also a stake in it.
Preview: X-Force #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 02.07.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With