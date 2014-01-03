Almost every sovereign state in the Marvel Universe makes use of sanctioned superhumans to protect national interests and pursue a covert agenda. The United States has the Secret Avengers. The United Kingdom has MI13. And mutantkind has X-FORCE. In this dirty, secret, no-holds-barred, deadly game of superhuman black ops, veteran X-Man Cable and his team will spy, torture, and kill to ensure that the mutant race not only has a place in the world…but also a stake in it.
Preview: X-Force #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.03.14 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With