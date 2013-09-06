Preview: X-Men #5

09.06.13

• BATTLE OF THE ATOM PART 3! • The X-Men and Future X-Men pursue young Scott and Jean. • Not all the X-Men agree that the All-New X-Men should be sent back. • The cracks in the new all-female X-Men cast start to show.

TAGSArthur Adamsbattle of the atomBrian WoodCam Smithcyclopsdavid lopezJean GrayLeonell CastellaniMarvel Comicsxmen

