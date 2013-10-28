Preview: X-Men #7

and 10.28.13 5 years ago

This November, the six-part Muertas arc kicks off in X-Men #7 with the return of one of the X-Men”s deadliest foes – Lady Deathstrike! From the blockbuster creative team of Brian Wood and Terry Dodson – as the X-Men regroup following the catastrophic events of Battle of the Atom, a new threat closes in from the shadows and a new member joins the X-Men! Lady Deathstrike is back, and she”s assembling an all-new Sisterhood of Mutants to take them down! It”s going to take everything they”ve got to stop them – including new arrival and fan-favorite X-Factor alum Monet! Can these bruised and broken mutants pull it together long enough to repel this new threat? Find out as Muertas kicks off in X-Men #7! This is one X-Fans won”t want to miss!

Around The Web

TAGSBrian WoodLady DeathstrikeMarvel Comicsterry dodson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP