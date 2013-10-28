Preview: X-Men #7

This November, the six-part Muertas arc kicks off in X-Men #7 with the return of one of the X-Men”s deadliest foes – Lady Deathstrike! From the blockbuster creative team of Brian Wood and Terry Dodson – as the X-Men regroup following the catastrophic events of Battle of the Atom, a new threat closes in from the shadows and a new member joins the X-Men! Lady Deathstrike is back, and she”s assembling an all-new Sisterhood of Mutants to take them down! It”s going to take everything they”ve got to stop them – including new arrival and fan-favorite X-Factor alum Monet! Can these bruised and broken mutants pull it together long enough to repel this new threat? Find out as Muertas kicks off in X-Men #7! This is one X-Fans won”t want to miss!