• Part 2 of MUERTAS • Lady Deathstrike discovers the identity of a foe the X-Men thought they had beaten, and will stop at nothing to track it down. • Without her tech, Karima struggles to remember who she was. • And reintroducing…Monet!
Preview: X-Men #8
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.13.13 5 years ago
