Preview: X-Men: Battle of the Atom #1

and 08.30.13 5 years ago

• The past, present and future of the X-Men collide in this 50th Anniversary event crossover! When investigating a new mutant, something truly horrible happens to the All-New X-Men that shakes time and space to its core. This is so dire that X-Men come from THE FUTURE with a message: THE ALL-NEW X-MEN MUST RETURN TO THE PAST!
• The ten-part crossover starts here with superstars BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and FRANK CHO!

