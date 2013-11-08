Preview: X-Men: Gold #1

#Stan Lee
and 11.08.13 5 years ago

It”s the 50th Anniversary of the X-Men, ring it in with some of the greatest creators to ever work on the X-Men!
CHRIS CLAREMONT is joined by classic X-Artist BOB MCLEOD to bring you an untold story of the X-Men starring Cyclops, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Kitty Pryde and Rogue!
Also jam-packed with all-star creators from X-Men past including STAN LEE, WALTER SIMONSON, LOUISE SIMONSON AND FABIAN NICIEZA!

