• David Haller has reshaped his life in response to his father”s legacy – but what about his mother”s? • David returns to Muir Island to meet with Gabrielle Haller and sort out their complicated relationship once and for all! • How will this visit affect the monsters that haunt David”s mind? Should some old memories remain buried?
Preview: X-Men Legacy #15
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.19.13 5 years ago
