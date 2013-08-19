Preview: X-Men Legacy #15

08.19.13

• David Haller has reshaped his life in response to his father”s legacy – but what about his mother”s? • David returns to Muir Island to meet with Gabrielle Haller and sort out their complicated relationship once and for all! • How will this visit affect the monsters that haunt David”s mind? Should some old memories remain buried?

