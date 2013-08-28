Preview: X-Men Legacy #16

David teams up with Blindfold to confront the man who killed his father! But Cyclops isn’t about to take their attack lying down! Can the son Xavier neglected and the man he adopted as his protégé find common ground? Or does the river of resentment between these two ‘brothers’ run too deep?

TAGSCraig YeungcyclopsLEGIONMarvel Comicsmike del mundotan eng huatxmen legacy

