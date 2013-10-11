• The final showdown between Legion and the Uncanny X-Men! • David faces off against his father”s murderer – but Cyclops and the telepathic Emma Frost still have some tricks up their sleeves! • With two of David”s most formidable recent adversaries added to this volatile mix, is victory beyond his grasp?
Preview: X-Men Legacy #18
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.11.13 5 years ago
