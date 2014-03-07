Preview: X-Men Legacy #300

• In observance of the title”s 300th issue, iconic X-MEN: LEGACY writers Mike Carey, Christos Gage and Simon Spurrier return to tell an all-new tale of the X-Men!

• Mike Carey brings us a story featuring Professor Xavi-oh wait, he”s dead.

• Well, Christos Gage has penned a tale involving Rog-nope. She”s dead too.

• And Simon! There”s Simon Spurrier with a story led by Legion, who-oops. Can”t spoil the ending of X-MEN: LEGACY #24.

• Well…erm…just read it!