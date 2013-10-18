Preview: Young Avengers #11

and 10.18.13 5 years ago

• They say you can never go home. For the Young Avengers, it”s not true. They can go home. It”s just that if they do, the universe may end. Better not go home then, eh?
• WHAT ARE YOU DOING, YOUNG AVENGERS? YOU”VE DECIDED TO GO HOME? GAHHKKH! YOU GUYS!
• Is Kate Bishop an enemy in waiting? Is this the last we see of the loveable/strangle-able Kid Loki? • Are rhetorical questions a cheap device when writing solicits? All answers revealed, except the last one, which you”ll have to work out by yourselves.

