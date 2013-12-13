Preview: Young Avengers #14

• We gather in a night club, and have a string of connected and overlapping stories starring our cast. It”s a completely and unprecedented approach to a story in comics history. There are no parallels. We refuse to accept it. •Team Young Avengers are joined by an all-start cast of some people we really like. Each individual section gets one individual artist. It”s a metaphor, probably. • It”s been one hell of a year. In two episodes, one before and one after the new year, the Young Avengers get resolution. You guys do as well.