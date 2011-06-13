Previewing the 2011 Emmy Nomination Previews

As you’ve probably noticed already, Hollywood has Emmy nomination fever.

The nominees for the 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on July 14 at 5:35 in the morning. [The nominations will be announced that early because in addition to hating “The Wire” and “Gilmore Girls,” the Emmys hate me.]

But before we get to the nominations, ballots have to be mailed in and TV Academy members have until the afternoon of June 24 to finalize those ballots.Â

In the days leading up to that deadline, HitFix will be providing as much helpful (or wishful) coverage as possible.

What does that mean for you?

Well, Sepinwall will be doing articles for the 10 major categories. He’s going to be listing the six names that would make it onto his ballot.Â

I’ll be doing regular photo galleries with the vague title “Emmy Nomination Preview 2011.” With Sepinwall concentrating entirely on his own preference, I’ll be doing a little predicting as well. The first six names in each gallery will be my six projected nominees and the next five or six names will be performers or shows my gut tells me could be in the running for an Emmy slot if I blew it on any of my Top 6. From there, I’m having some fun. Each gallery will also include a handful of people and/or shows that may not necessarily be getting a lot of attention in the Emmy races, but who either deserve nominations or at least deserve to be mentioned, conversationally. Hopefully I’ll touch on a few people you’ve secretly been rooting for, or maybe a couple you’d forgotten about entirely.

There will probably be a podcast at some point with an Emmy focus, but depending on our schedules, that’ll either comes before the June 24 ballot deadline, or it’ll come before the nomination announcement, just as a little preview.

That’s a lot of Emmy blather.Â

So, without further ado…

Emmy Nomination Preview 2011 – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

