Previewing the 2013 Emmy Nomination previews

Ballots for the 2013 Emmy Awards officially went up on Monday (June 10) evening and, as always, we’ll be previewing the major categories between now and the ballot deadline on June 28.
As always, Sepinwall will be writing up his dream ballot with his six ideal nominees.
And, as always, I’ll be gallery-izing the leading nomination contenders. In each gallery, the first six slides represent my actual predictions for nominations. The next 5-or-so slides represent the top contenders should any of my six should falter or be proven needlessly optimistic. The rest of the slides are me looking at the Emmy chances for people who are increasing longshots but check certain plausible Emmy boxes: They’re from new shows, they’re former nominees, they’re high profile show additions or they’re great actors who had great seasons but probably won’t build Emmy momentum. The first half of the galleries are pseudo-scientific (or at least predictive). The second halves are just trying to be informative or contemplative.
And this first gallery — Supporting Actor in a Drama — may be the biggest. Promise. I started writing entries without the official ballot and so I forgot lots of people and then had to add to what was already a really full category and it suddenly became huge. I’m gonna aim for 20-to-25 as opposed to 25+ for future galleries.
Check out Supporting Actor in a Drama:
Great list, and it’s nice to see some parts I hadn’t thought of get recognition. I know he only ends up in “Other Contenders,” but is there any chance of Michael Shannon getting a push from Man of Steel if it’s as big as some people are projecting?
RugMan11 – It’s *possible* and I thought about giving him his own slide just for that and because the scene with the iron was SO awesome. It’s my assumption that the category is just too deep, regardless of how big a splash “Man of Steel” gets. But it’s absolutely possible…
-Daniel
I don’t have a lot to contribute Dan, I just appreciate the thoroughness of this article so thank you.
Sepinwall has mentioned Charles Dance not putting his name in the hat, and I’ve noticed Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Liam Cunningham and countless other Game of Thrones actors have done the same. Is there a reason not to enter the race? I assume they only have to call their agent and they do the legwork. Is there an entry fee? Do actors have egg on their face if they submit and don’t get nominated? I know you can’t answer specifically for any of these people and it’s probably a case by case basis, but over 50% of the recurring cast for one of the biggest show on pay television didn’t even both to nominate themselves. Is this common or do I only notice because there are so many recurring characters on Game of Thrones in the first place? Thanks for reading my rambling.
Josh – There are many reasons to choose not to enter and they can range from “Ooops, forgot” to “Meh, I don’t have a chance anyway” to “I don’t want to distract from my co-star” to “My network doesn’t want to distract from my co-star” to “I don’t believe in acting awards” to “I believe in acting awards but I don’t believe in them this season,” etc. There are *so* many plausible reasons that I’d hesitate to speculate. The reality is that none of these “Game of Thrones” actors who didn’t submit were actually going to get a nomination, but by not submitting, somebody like a Maisie Williams or a Charles Dance is denied the exposure in mediums like this list, where I get to talk about anybody I like and would happily say nice things about a couple favorite longshots.
So the actual answers are a mystery, but you can guess on your favorite answers. But, like you say, they probably differ case-by-case…
-Daniel
Anna Torv is not on the list, I do hope because she made the decision herself after the horrible treatment she got from Wyman in season 5.
JJ Abrams should be ashamed of himself to let that happen to his number 1 on the call-sheet,
Bad Robot unworthy.
I feel sad for Anna Torv for never getting the recognition, not for her great Olivia Dunham S1 and S2 equal to Danes acting,
not for her great multiple acting from the end of season 2 , season 3, and 4.
Everyone who now drools over Maslany, never gave Anna Torv the decent credit.
Even worse they bashed Anna to prop up wooden 1 note Jackson,
and now they feel the need to bash her again to prop up Maslany.
Bash Marguilis , an actress that plays one lousy lawyer.
What a great, great list. It just reminds me how many wonderful performances there have been this year.
My faves are Jonathan Banks (been a fan since Wise Guy); Mads Mikkelsen, he is so brilliant as Lecter; and I’m so pleased you mentioned Jordan Gavaris as Felix. He holds his own with Maslany on Orphan Black which is tough enough but he also plays his character so razor-close to “cliche” – but it’s not. truly wonderful stuff.
