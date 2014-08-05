‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’ film will live again

(CBR) Before becoming the producer of the proposed “Beetlejuice” sequel, rewriting “Fantastic Four” and signing on to direct Disney”s “Something Wicked This Way Comes,” Seth Grahame-Smith penned novels that mixed historical and literary fiction with horror elements. The first of those, “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” hit stores in 2009 and became a huge hit.

A film was soon in the works, with a script by David O. Russell (“American Hustle”), but director and studio changes led to a long delay. Until now.

According to Deadline, the film will start shooting in September, with Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) as Elizabeth Bennet, Sam Riley (“Maleficent) as Mr. Darcy and Bella Heathcote (“Dark Shadows”) as one of Elizabeth”s sisters. Burr Steers, who helmed “17 Again” and “Charlie St. Cloud,” is directing.

The adaptation has been in the works since 2010, with a variety of stars attached, from Natalie Portman to Emma Stone. Portman is still a producer on the project. “Fright Night” remake director Craig Gillespie was on board to helm for Lionsgate in 2011, but then the project stalled out until 2013 when Panorama Media sent out a press release about moving forward with the film.