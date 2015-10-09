‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’ teaser extols all the virtues of a proper young slayer

Remember way back in 2009 when a new sub-genre of parody novel was kicked off by Seth Grahame-Smith? “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” spawned a whole slew of stories that mashed together classic public domain reading with pop culture icons. From vampires to sea monsters, nothing was too outrageous.

LionsGate optioned the rights to “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and set to work creating a world where Jane Austen meets the walking dead. And now the first UK teaser trailer is here, which makes sense since Austen was English. Empire waist gowns and bloody gore work surprisingly well together.

Sure, some will say this is a travesty and Jane Austen is rolling in her grave. But be honest. Who wouldn't want a boring English country dance interrupted by a chance to use their choreography skills to destroy the undead?

What better way to get in the mood for #WorldZombieDay, than with the FIRST LOOK at PRIDE AND PREJUDICE AND ZOMBIES???? https://t.co/sixvksmkkg – Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) October 9, 2015

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” hits theaters on February 5, 2016.