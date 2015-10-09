‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’ teaser extols all the virtues of a proper young slayer

#Zombies
10.09.15

Remember way back in 2009 when a new sub-genre of parody novel was kicked off by Seth Grahame-Smith? “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” spawned a whole slew of stories that mashed together classic public domain reading with pop culture icons. From vampires to sea monsters, nothing was too outrageous.

LionsGate optioned the rights to “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and set to work creating a world where Jane Austen meets the walking dead. And now the first UK teaser trailer is here, which makes sense since Austen was English. Empire waist gowns and bloody gore work surprisingly well together.

Sure, some will say this is a travesty and Jane Austen is rolling in her grave. But be honest. Who wouldn't want a boring English country dance interrupted by a chance to use their choreography skills to destroy the undead?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” hits theaters on February 5, 2016.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zombies
TAGSJANE AUSTENPPZpride and prejudicepride and prejudice and zombiesZombies

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 15 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP