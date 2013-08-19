Prince embraces his Dave Chappelle’s parody with new album art

#Prince #Dave Chappelle
08.19.13 5 years ago

The fact that Prince’s new single is called “Breakfast Can Wait” is pretty awesome, although I’m sure I’ll prefer his soon-to-be-written follow-up, “Breakfast Is Now.” Even better than the song itself, however, is the cover art, which shows a pancake-wielding Prince portrayed by Dave Chappelle in his great sketch about the Artist Formerly Known as a Complicated Emoji.

Here, take a look:

Prince tweeted the image over the weekend, along with the caption, “Game: Blouses” — thus proving for the millionth time that he is cooler than everyone else on earth and also the other planets.

TOPICS#Prince#Dave Chappelle
TAGSbreakfast can waitDAVE CHAPPELLEprince

