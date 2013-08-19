Prince embraces his Dave Chappelle’s parody with new album art

The fact that Prince’s new single is called “Breakfast Can Wait” is pretty awesome, although I’m sure I’ll prefer his soon-to-be-written follow-up, “Breakfast Is Now.” Even better than the song itself, however, is the cover art, which shows a pancake-wielding Prince portrayed by Dave Chappelle in his great sketch about the Artist Formerly Known as a Complicated Emoji.

Here, take a look:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Prince tweeted the image over the weekend, along with the caption, “Game: Blouses” — thus proving for the millionth time that he is cooler than everyone else on earth and also the other planets.