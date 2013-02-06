Listen: Another new Prince song ‘Breakfast Can Wait’ rises

#Prince
02.06.13 6 years ago

I would almost never call Prince “headphones” music, but his production and engineer expertise sometimes warrants a closer listen. “Breakfast Can Wait” is a flirtatious, sultry little jam (with an annoying octave pitch, but whatever), and his halcyon call for you to hit “snooze” in favor of a pajama-less party sounds so pure and clean next to your eardrums. So delicious, I could eat it… for… some other meal.

This is the third song the Purpleness has “leaked,” quotations due to the fact that you can purchase it now from 3rdeyegirl.com, home to those other recently released tunes. No word on a new album yet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prince
TAGSbreakfast can waitprince

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP