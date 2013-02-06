Listen: Another new Prince song ‘Breakfast Can Wait’ rises

I would almost never call Prince “headphones” music, but his production and engineer expertise sometimes warrants a closer listen. “Breakfast Can Wait” is a flirtatious, sultry little jam (with an annoying octave pitch, but whatever), and his halcyon call for you to hit “snooze” in favor of a pajama-less party sounds so pure and clean next to your eardrums. So delicious, I could eat it… for… some other meal.

This is the third song the Purpleness has “leaked,” quotations due to the fact that you can purchase it now from 3rdeyegirl.com, home to those other recently released tunes. No word on a new album yet.